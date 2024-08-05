Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,588,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.77. 8,141,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,955. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

