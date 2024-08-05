Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WEC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.19. 4,412,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.