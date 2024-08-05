Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.80. 10,536,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

