Marcum Wealth LLC Has $241,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.35. 722,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.64 and a 200-day moving average of $419.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

