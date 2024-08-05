Marcum Wealth LLC Has $266,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $790,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.84. 1,508,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,376. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.