Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 23,800.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 493,150 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

