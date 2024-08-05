Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,543. The firm has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

