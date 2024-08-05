Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

