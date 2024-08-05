Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 244 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.32. 3,430,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

