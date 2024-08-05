Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 434 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,335,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,526. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

