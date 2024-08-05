Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.9 %

BlackRock stock traded down $15.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $830.04. 1,328,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $802.82 and a 200-day moving average of $798.16. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

