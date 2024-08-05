Marlowe’s (MRL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.26) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Marlowe Trading Down 0.9 %
Marlowe Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($24,127,853.51). 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
