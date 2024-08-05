Marlowe’s (MRL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 690 ($8.88) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.26) to GBX 710 ($9.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm has a market cap of £418.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,880.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 480.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 478.44. Marlowe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($7.98).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($24,127,853.51). 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

