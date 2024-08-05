Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.26

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.26 and last traded at $216.27, with a volume of 2766878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.95.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

