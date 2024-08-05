Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 588 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.41. 2,423,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.09. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

