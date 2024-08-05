Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,198 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,927. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.