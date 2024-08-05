Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

KBE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. 4,167,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.