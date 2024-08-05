Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.50.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $8.18 on Monday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,988. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

