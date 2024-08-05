Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $26,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $70.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,371.22. 212,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,414.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,329.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.