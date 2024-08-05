Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 735.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. 32,014,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,992,770. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

