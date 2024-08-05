Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.08 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 161.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.22. 2,133,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

