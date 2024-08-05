Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,185. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $441.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

