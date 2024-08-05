Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.62 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 52.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in American Tower by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 614,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,432,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $8.45 on Monday, reaching $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,435. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.