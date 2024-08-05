Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8,511.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 672,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after purchasing an additional 664,489 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,875,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

