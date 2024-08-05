Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4,788.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.52. The stock had a trading volume of 698,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.18. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

