Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.02. 1,866,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,409. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

