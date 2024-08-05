Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 60,038,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

