Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,167 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.82. 3,302,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,903 shares of company stock worth $3,463,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.