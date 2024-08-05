Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $93.42. 3,733,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,420. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

