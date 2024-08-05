Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Polaris were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PII shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 1,033,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $130.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

