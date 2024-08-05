Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,906 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.42.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.35. 4,057,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

