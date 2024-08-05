Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,014 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE J traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

