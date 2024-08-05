Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 448 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR traded down $3.58 on Monday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,190,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.