Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 904 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. 147,145,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,681,496. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.