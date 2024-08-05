Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

