Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $526.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 4.3 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of MA stock traded down $20.02 on Thursday, hitting $442.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,130. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,314,928 shares of company stock worth $1,044,421,131. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.