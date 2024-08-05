Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. 1,813,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.