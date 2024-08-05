Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 3,893,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,295. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,903,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,503,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

