MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.37 on Monday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MXCT

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maher Masoud bought 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $245,012 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.