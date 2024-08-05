Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Mayfield Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Mayfield Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan Steele sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.52), for a total transaction of A$560,000.00 ($366,013.07). 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mayfield Group Company Profile

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

