Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.84.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.82. 13,776,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,403,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.09 and its 200 day moving average is $479.87. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock worth $154,398,206. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.