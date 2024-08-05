MetLife (NYSE:MET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.77.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.56 on Thursday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.