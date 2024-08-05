MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $23.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

