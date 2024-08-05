Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,573. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.