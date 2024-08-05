Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.91 and last traded at $88.09. Approximately 16,469,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,150,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,515,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,413 shares of company stock worth $16,130,979. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

