MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 12.9%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 76,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 98,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

