Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIDD

Middleby Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.