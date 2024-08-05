Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Director Sells $34,298.55 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MC opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

