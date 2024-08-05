MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $6,906,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $232.70 on Monday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $214.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.31. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

