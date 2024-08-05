Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 516 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 512,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

