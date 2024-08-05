Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded down $10.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.46. The company had a trading volume of 327,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.82. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $279.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

